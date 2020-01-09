Two daily earners killed in accident in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Mancherial: In an unfortunate incident, two young dailywage earners were killed on the spot when a lorry dashed a motorbike on which they were travelling in Rampur village of Kotapalli mandal on Wednesday midnight. N Ravi Kumar, Kotapalli Sub-Inspector said that the deceased were Regunta Bheemesh (21), of Errayipet village and Rallabandi Manohar (22), of Rampur village in Kotapalli mandal.

Both Bheemesh and Manohar sustained fatal injuries when the lorry hit the two-wheeler at a curve on the outskirts of Rampur village in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in instantaneous death for the duo. Upon learning information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Chennur government hospital for carrying out autopsy.

The two dailywage earners were returning from Rampur after loading cotton at the time of the mishap. The victims were unmarried. A pall of gloom of descended over the two villages, following the early morning tragedy. Based on a complaint received from Srinivas, father of Manohar, a case of 304 (a) (rash and negligence act) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was booked against lorry driver Linga Swamy. Investigations were taken up.

