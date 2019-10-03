Two-day bankers’ loan mela in Karimangar

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Karimangar: District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed on Thursday asked the people to make use of loan mela being organised by various banks in the town.

The Collector was speaking after inaugurating the two-day bankers’ loan mela here. Based on Central government’s instructions, bankers were organising loan melas in 200 districts across the country, he said. adding that he was happy that the first such mela to be organised in Telangana was in Karimangar. The loan mela is being organised by inviting all banks at one place for the convenience of customers who could not approach different banks for loan.

During the mela, two wheeler, car, personal, business, home and industrial loans will be sanctioned. Besides being apprised of required information, customers can avail loans, he informed.

Later, the Collector distributed loan approval certificates to customers who applied for loans. He also handed over Rs 8.95 crore loan amount cheques sanctioned to 202 Self Help Groups. Chief General Manager, SBI, Hyderabad, Omprakash Mishra, DGM, Warangal, BB Dasu, Regional Manager,Hyderabad, Dabashis Mishra, SBI Regional Manager Anand and Lead Bank Manager Ramesh Kumar participated in the programme.

