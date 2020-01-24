Two-day hot balloon festival to be held in Siddipet from Jan 25

By | Published: 12:36 am

Siddipet: Komaticheruvu, which has already become a hotspot for recreation of citizens of Siddipet town, will be gearing up to host a two-day hot balloon festival on January 25 and 26. With an aim to give an experience of an aerial view of the Siddipet and neighbourhood beauty, Telangana Tourism department is organising the event following the request of Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Citizens can also have a glimpse of an aerial view of Komaticheru and neighbourhood sitting in the hot balloons. The Tourism department is considering to make the event an annual affair. The mini tank bund was already having hanging bridge across it, children adventure sports park and several others. The Finance Minister has called upon the people to participate in the event in a huge number.

