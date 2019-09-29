Two-day national seminar at NIT-Warangal from Sep 30

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Warangal Urban: The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, will organise a two-day national conference on “Innovations in Teaching ESL and Literature: The Present and the Future” on September 30 and October 1 at its campus here.

Prof. C R Visweswara Rao, former Vice-Chancellor, Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore, will be the chief guest while Prof. N V Ramana Rao, Director, National Institute of Technology, Warangal, will attend the inaugural session as guest of honour. Prof. Kona Prakash Reddy, English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, will also attend the seminar. Superannuation Felicitations to Prof. D S Kesava Rao will be conducted at HYPERLINK 4 pm in Bose Hall on September 30, said Organizing Secretary Dr. M Raja Vishwanathan (HoD).

Meanwhile, Prof. Paul Gunashekar, former Professor, English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, will be the chief guest at the valedictory function on the next day. Prof. K Purushotham, Registrar of the Kakatiya University, Warangal, will be the guest of honour along with director N V Ramana Rao.

