Two-day national seminar at Kakatiya University

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Warangal Urban: A two-day national seminar on the “Role of Social Media in Empowerment of Women” will be oragnised by the department of journalism, School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE), Kakatiya University on February 5 and 6.

SDLCE director Prof Ch Dinesh Kumar said that academicians from various reputed universities such as Osmania University, Telangana University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, National Defence Academy, Maharastra, and other universities are going to participate in the national seminar.

While Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary will be chief guest at inaugural function, Prof P L Visheshwar Rao will deliver the keynote address. “Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana will attend as the chief guest at valedictory function,” said seminar convener Dr S Malleshwar. Prof K Stevenson, head, department of journalism, Osmania University, is one of the special invitees for the valedictory function. It is said that as many as 90 research papers would be presented at the seminar.