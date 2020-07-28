Two-day training programme for student counsellors begins

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Hyderabad: A two-day training programme for 2,500 student counsellors of the junior colleges began here on Tuesday.

The Intermediate Education Department has appointed student counsellors before the commencement of the intermediate public examinations to help students overcome stress and fear of exams besides to weed out suicidal tendencies among students. The results have been encouraging, said Syed Omer Jaleel, Commissioner Intermediate Education.

Inaugurating the training programme designed and executed by the MCR HRD here, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramachandran said these counsellors will be the perennial resource of the department.

She said education department will continue to take up the welfare of students mental and physical well-being.

MCR HRD Additional Director General Harpreet Singh congratulated the intermediate education department for taking the step and hoped that it will be continued in future too.

