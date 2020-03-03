Two-day workshop on converting ideas into products held at IIT-Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:52 am

Sangareddy: Prof Deepak John Mathew, head of Department Design, Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), has underlined the significance of converting engineering ideas and technological innovations into viable products.

Prof Mathew has addressed a host of students and scholars arrived from IIIT-Kancheepuram and IIIT-Sri City and IIT-Hyderabad.

The delegates have also presented their ideas during the two-day workshop conducted the by IIT-Hyderabad and Design Innovation Centre on the premises of its campus recently.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter