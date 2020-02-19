Two-day World Education Summit in Hyderabad from Thursday

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: Department of Collegiate and Technical Education, in collaboration with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) are organising World Education Summit (WES) from February 21 to 22. Started over 10 years ago, the objective of WES is to provide a platform to discuss and deliberate on best practices and unique methods to revamp the higher, technical, skill and school education in India.

The WES will bring together a galaxy of decision makers, influential experts and practitioners linked to education sector from across the world.

Over 900 delegates are expected to take part in the summit, which also promises to feature a stellar line up of speakers from across the spectrum of the education sector.

The major highlight of the event will be the WES awards to recognise unique initiatives taken by individuals, pre-schools, schools, higher educational institutions and edu-tech corporates as well as start-ups.

The two-day summit will be attended by P Sabitha Indra Reddy, State Minister for Education, and Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Higher and Technical Education and Tribal Affairs, Government of Nagaland and senior officials from State Education department.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter