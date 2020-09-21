Two dead as car hits moped near Zaheerabad

The victims were identified as Mohammad Hulfad (30), a resident of Rathnapur in Nyalkal Mandal and Siripuram Manikyappa (60), a resident of Allipur in Zaheerabad Mandal

Sangareddy: Two persons were killed when a speeding car hit a TVS moped at Satwar near Zaheerabad on Monday.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Hulfad (30), a resident of Rathnapur in Nyalkal Mandal and Siripuram Manikyappa (60), a resident of Allipur in Zaheerabad Mandal. While Hulfad died on the spot, Manikyappa died while he was being shifted to Hyderabad in an ambulance.

Though the car turned turtle and fell into a roadside deep pit, the driver escaped with minor injuries. Zaheerabad police has registered a case.

