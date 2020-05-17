Two dead, five injured in Narsapur accident

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Medak: Two persons were killed and five others were injured when a truck hit an autorickshaw carrying passengers at Urban Park near Narsapur town in Medak district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Guni Srihari (36) and Boini Narasimhulu (25), both fishermen by their profession. According to Narsapur Police, Srihari and Narsimhulu along with five other fishermen were unloading the fish that was brought in a vehicle from Hyderabad into their vehicles when a speeding truck hit them.

While Srihari, a resident of Narsapur town and Narsimhulu, a native of Rustumpet, died on the spot, five others – Boyini Narasimhulu, Upendar Goud, Golla Mallesham, Mandala Nagabushanam and Boyini Anjaneyulu – suffered serious injuries.

Meanwhile, relatives and friends of the victims staged a protest demanding action against the truck driver. The agitating relatives blocked traffic on the main road of Narsapur. However, they maintained physical distancing and were seen wearing masks.

Narsapur Police registered a case.

