Two dead in lorry collision in Sangareddy

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Sangareddy: Two persons were killed when a speeding lorry rammed into another lorry parked on the roadside on the Outer Ring Road at Sulthanpur under Ameenpur Police Station limits in Sangareddy district late on Sunday evening. The lorry was parked since it had a flat tyre and the driver was changing the tyre.

According to Ameenpur police, the cleaners of the vehicle Aman Kumar Raja and Syed Salman, both aged 27 years, were changing the flat tyre when another speeding lorry hit their vehicle from the rear. Both died on the spot after suffering multiple injuries. The bodies were shifted to Area Hospital, Patancheru, for post-mortem. A case was registered by Ameenpur police.

