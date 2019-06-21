Two dead, one critical in separate accidents on NH44 on Thursday

By | Published: 11:47 am 12:00 pm

Mahabubnagar: Two persons died and one person was in critical condition in two separate accidents on NH44 on Thursday evening. In Balanagar mandal headquarters a bike which was crossing the road was hit by a TSRTC bus going from Hyderabad to Kollapur on Thursday evening, killing Brahmachari (75), a resident of Burgula village on the spot.

Govindachari, Brahmachari’s son, who was also on the bike sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Shadnagar Government Hospital. According to SI Krishnaiah, the bus was seized and case was lodged against Govind Goud, the driver of the bus.

In another accident which happened on Thursday night on NH44 near Rangareddiguda village in Rajapur mandal, a person riding a bike rammed a stationary lorry from behind and died on the spot.

