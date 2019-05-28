Two dead, one injured in road accident near Bhongir

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir/Suryapet: Two persons died and one received serious injuries in a road accident on Hyderabad-Warangal Highway at Jammapur bus-stage near Rayagiri in the district on Tuesday.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Md Abu (26) and Md Gouse(30), both residents of Hyderabad. Another youth Md Jamal has also received injuries in the accident. The three youth were bound for Khazipet in Warangal to attend funeral of their relative, who died on Tuesday.

The road mishap took place when an over speeding car, which was going towards Hyderabad from Warangal hit a motorcycle, which was coming in the opposite direction.

Bhongir rural police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies of the two youth to Area hospital of Bhongir for post mortem.