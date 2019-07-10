Two dead, three injured in road accident near Bhongir

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Two youngsters died and three others were injured when the car in which they were travelling turned turtle near Anantharam bus stage on Hyderabad-Warangal Highway in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victims were identified as K Mahesh (26), a native of Anantharam village of Bhongir mandal and Doddi Suman(25), a native of Rayaraopet village of Bibinagar mandal. Three other persons who were travelling in the car were also injured in the accident.

According to Bhongir rural police, the mishap took place at 3 am when the car, which was going towards Bhongir from Hyderabad, overturned. It is suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed.

The injured were shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad by 108 ambulance for a better treatment. The bodies of the two youth were shifted to Area hospital at Bhongir for post-mortem. The police filed a case and investigations are on.