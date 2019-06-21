Two detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat issued a preventive detention order against two rowdy sheeters from Vanasthalipuram and Neredmet.

The order was issued against M Ravi Varma who was involved in thefts, extortion and drug peddling cases, and B Kalyan of Neredmet involved in cases including attempt to murder, physical assault and extortion. They were arrested by the Vanasthalipuram and Neredmet police were presently lodged in Cherlapally jail, where the PD Act was executed on them.