Two die after bike crashes into median in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:27 am

Hyderabad: Two youngsters died on the spot after their motorcycle crashed into a road median in Pahadishareef here in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the police, the victims, identified as Shashikanth and Sai Kiran, were on their way back to Shadnagar on a bike when the mishap occurred.

“Their bike lost control and skidded in an attempt to overtake a truck and crashed into the road median, ” police said, adding that both the youngsters died on the spot.

The Pahadishareef police shifted the bodies to the Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered and is being investigated.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .