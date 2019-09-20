Two die in a road mishap in Delhi

By | Published: 11:08 am

New Delhi: Two persons including a two and a half-year-old baby died and four others suffered injuries after an ambulance rammed into a truck near DND toll plaza here on Friday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil (30). According to the police, the accident took place when the ambulance was taking patients from a Noida based private hospital to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

Police said that the ambulance hit the truck from behind resulting in the injury to all the six persons, of them, the doctor and a child succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The injured have been admitted to AIIMS.

The truck driver fled away with the truck and an investigation is underway, said police.