Two die in drowning incident, one commits suicide in Kamareddy

Published: 7:35 pm

Nizamabad: Three persons from Devunipally village in Kamareddy district met with a watery grave, two in a drowning incident while the third committed suicide.

A father and son who went fishing in Pedda Cheruvu died of drowning while one person committed suicide at Lingapur Chervu.

Shaik Meera (31) and his son Shaik Moulana (6) went fishing in Kamareddy Pedda Cheruvu on Saturday evening, but did not return home. Their bodies were found in the tank water on Sunday. Police suspect they have accidentally fallen into the tank and drowned. The bodies were fished out by the police and sent to hospital for post-mortem.

In another incident, Sakinala Mallesh (30) committed suicide after a quarrel with his wife after consuming liquor Friday. On Sunday, villagers found his body in Lingapur Cheruvu and informed to police. Police brought out the body and sent it for postmortem after registering a case.

