Two die in goods carrier-bike collision in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 3:25 pm

Mahabubnagar: Two persons died after the motorbike they were travelling on has come under a Tempo goods carrier on Raichur-Mahabubnagar highway on Monday morning.

The incident happened near Kakatiya School on the highway in Chowdharipally village of Devarkadra mandal, when a good a carrier vehicle collided with a bike going towards Mahabubnagar, running over the passengers on the bike. The two persons on the bike, both residents of Koukuntla village of Devarkadra mandal died on the spot. Police have registered a case and were investigating. More details are awaited.

