Two die in road accident near Karimnagar’s Manakondur

Karimnagar: Two persons of a family including a seven-year -old boy died and two others injured in a road accident on Manakondur tank bund on Saturday evening. The incident occurred when the bike on which the victims were traveling was run over by an RTC bus. According to police, Enagandula Anjaiah along with his wife Soujanya, son Yashwanth and daughter Ashvitha were returning to Manakondur from Karimnagar on the two wheeler vehicle.

While trying to overtake a n RTC bus proceeding towards Hanamkonda from Karimangar, the victims fell on the ground as the handle of their bike hit the RTC bus. Meanwhile, another RTC bus coming from Warangal to Karimnagar ran over them. Soujanya (28) and her son Yashwanth (7) died on the spot as they came under the rear tyre of the bus. Anjaiah and his daughter Ashvitha received serious injuries. Police shifted the injured persons to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital. Bodies have been shifted to Karimnagar hospital for postmortem.

