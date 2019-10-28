Two die in road accident on sunday in Sansthan Narayanpur

By | Published: 5:09 pm

Yadadri Bhongir: Two youth died in the accident at Puttapaka in Sansthan Narayanpur mandal in the district on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Chilukru Srikantha (22) and Ponuganti Narender (23), both weavers and natives of Puttapaka.

The mishap occurred when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with an ambulance at a road curve in the village. Narender died on the spot while Srikanth died while he was shifted to a hospital at Choutuppal for treatment.

Samsthan Narayanpur Sub-Inspector Nagaraju said the the ambulance was proceeding towards Choutuppal from Munugode. A case has been filed and investigation taken up.

