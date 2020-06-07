Two die in separate incidents in Khammam

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Khammam: Two persons died in separate incidents in erstwhile Khammam district on Sunday. In the first incident at Narayanapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a 29-year-old man called N Venkat Rao died as an open well caved in. It is said that the deceased was hired to clean the well at the village.

While he was engaged in the work, suddenly the well walls collapsed on him and he died on the spot. Based on the complaint by the victim’s wife, a case was registered and investigation was launched, said Aswapuram Sub Inspector of Police Madhu Prasad.

In another incident at Palair, a fisherman called M Veerababu, aged about 30 years, drowned in Palair reservoir while fishing which started on Sunday. The local police booked a case.

