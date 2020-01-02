Two die in suicide pact, another critical in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 12:58 pm

Wanaparthy: Three members of a family attempted suicide by immolating themselves. Two of them, a man and his daughter died while being treated, a woman is battling for her life.

The incident happened in Ayyavaripally village of Chinnambavi mandal at around 10 pm on Wednesday, when B Jayanna (40), his wife Varalakshmi (37) and daughter Gayathri (17), attempted suicide together by setting themselves on fire.

Villagers who heard screams coming from Jayanna’s house tried to rescue the family by trying to douse the flames using blankets and other things. The villagers immediately shifted the three to Kollapur Government Hospital, from where they were shifted to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital, where Jayanna and Gayathri breathed their last, while Varalashmi was still critical.

Reasons for the family taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.

