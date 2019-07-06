Two died, four injured in a road accident on NH-65 near Zaheerabad

Sangareddy: Two persons were killed in a road accident and four others have sustained serious injuries as a Scorpio vehicle rammed a stationary Lorry on NH-65 near Idga of Zaheerabad Mandal in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased were identified as MD Javed and MD Ahmed, natives of Hamali Colony in Zaherabad town.

The victims had attended a function at a relative’s home in Zaheerabad town.

As a couple of them wanted to have tea in the early hours of Saturday, they have proceeded to a highway side hotel located near Idga in the SUV.

They have hit a stationary tipper parked roadside. After providing first aid, two of the injured were rushed to Hyderabad as their condition turned critical.