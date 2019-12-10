Two killed in road accident in Medak district

By | Published: 5:29 pm 6:08 pm

Medak: Two persons were killed in a road accident as an auto hit a stationary lorry at Sanaipally village of Papannapet Mandal in Medak district on Tuesday.

According to Papannapet Police, Kurma Bhupal (22), a resident of Ramateertham of Papannapet Mandal, was running an auto to eke out his livelihood. While he was proceeding towards Papannapet from Medak with three passengers, he rammed into a stationary lorry.

Bhupal died on the spot whereas the three passengers sustained serious injuries.

Gulab Raana, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh died while being shifted to Government Area Hospital, Medak. The other passengers, Thatigari Vamshi Goud, a resident of Papannapet and Athik Rahaman, a native of Meerut were shifted to the hospital. As the condition of Goud turned critical, he was later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

A case was registered by the police and is under investigation.

