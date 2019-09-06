Two drug peddlers arrested in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:11 am

Mancherial: Two youngsters were arrested for selling ganja allegedly peddling cannabis in Hajipur on Friday. As many as 52 sachets of the contraband and two mobile phones were recovered from the duo, according to Mancherial ACP Mohd Ghouse Baba.

The ACP said the accused were identified as Goskula Mahender (22), a daily wager from Rapalli village in Hajipur mandal and Moshin Khan (21), also a daily wager from Adilabad district. The two were arrested during police patrolling in Hajipur. On being interrogated, they confessed to selling ganja packets to potential customers for Rs 200 to Rs 300.

Mahender said he was addicted to the substance while pursuing degree in Adilabad. The two said they peddled ganja to supplement their lavish lifestyle and revealed that the stuff was being bought from Maharashtra. They were targeting youngsters and college going students. Mancherial Inspector (Rural) Y Krishna Kumar and Hajipur Sub-Inspector B Chandar were also present.

