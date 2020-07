Two drug peddlers detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:20 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issued a preventive detention order against R.Pandu and K.Prakash, two drug peddlers here on Sunday.

The duo procured marijuana from agency areas in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and sold for higher rates to customers in not only in Hyderabad but also in Maharashtra. Similar cases were booked against them earlier in Abdullapurmet and Vanasthalipuram.

The duo was arrested in March while transporting 300 kgs marijuana from Andhra Pradesh into Hyderabad.

