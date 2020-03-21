Two Dubai returnees referred to Gandhi Hospital

By | Published: 12:14 am

Kothagudem: Two persons who returned to Aswapuram in the district from Dubai recently have been referred to Gandhi Hospital with symptoms of Covid-19.

According to officials, two middle-aged men who went to Dubai in search of livelihood returned to their native place a couple of days ago. They were said to be suffering from cold and cough.

The local Covid-19 Mandal Committee learnt about the persons and informed the tahsildar. Aswapuram Primary Health Centre’s (PHC) Dr Manikanta Reddy along with tahsildar Bhagavan Reddy tested the persons on Friday and made arrangements to shift them to Gandhi Hospital for coronavirus tests.

Preachers told to go back

Meanwhile, a 15 member group of Muslim preachers who came from Delhi to hold religious meetings at Drivers Colony in Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district, were directed to go back to their native place.

Sources said the preachers left Delhi on March 3 and visited many places in Hyderabad, Khammam, and, Kothagudem district before they reached a ‘Dargah’ on Thursday night. Their health condition was reportedly found to be normal. The locals who came to know about the strangers alerted the local police.

Following the information, trainee IPS officer Rohit Raju, Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar, tahsildar Bhadramma, MPDO Rama Rao and sarpanch Anusha visited the place and interacted with the preachers to learn about their identity.

The officials wanted conduct medical tests and called up Regalla PHC’s doctor Sridhar, who, however, did not respond to the calls on his mobile. Since the officials were not able to conduct the medical tests on the preachers, the group is being sent back to Delhi.

