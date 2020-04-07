Two duped by fraudsters in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons lost around Rs 1.34 lakh to cyber conmen in the city. In the first case, one person lost Rs 70,000 to the fraudsters who called the victim over phone asking him to pay the Airtel mobile bill using Debit Card.

“The conman asked the victim to share the OTP’s he would receive on his mobile phone to complete the transaction. Minutes later the victim found Rs 70,000 debited from his account,” said Hyderabad Cyber Crime police.

In the second case, the conmen duped a person on pretext of gift voucher and collected Rs 64,000 from him. The victim was lured by the fraudsters into believing that he won a gift voucher worth Rs 2 lakh in a lottery and needed to pay the processing fee.

“The suspects collected the details of the Debit Card from the victim and later withdrew Rs 64,000 using the OTPs provided by the victim himself,” said the police. Two cases were registered by the police

