Two electrocuted while hoisting national flag in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:04 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Representational Image.

Sangareddy: Independence Day celebrations turned tragic in Sangareddy District as two persons were electrocuted and one seriously injured when they came in touch with live electric wires while hoisting national flag at Anand Nagar Colony of Indresham Village under Patancheru Police Station Limits on Monday.

To mark the 75th Independence celebrations, the residents of Anand Nagar Colony have made arrangements for hoisting the national flag on Monday. Unaware of the danger, the flagpole was installed close to overhead electric wires. While hoisting the flag, three citizens came in touch with the live wires. While two of them died on the spot, another person was battling for life in the hospital.

The victims were Anil Kumar (40), Tirupathi (42). The injured was Dhanunjaya (38). A case was registered.