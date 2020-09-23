Two end life in separate cases in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: A watchman B Suresh Kumar (45) who stayed at Sri Sai Apartments in Bowenpally hanged himself to death at his house on Tuesday night. According to the police, Suresh came home in an inebriated state and picked up a quarrel with his wife over some family issue. Following the quarrel his wife and children went away to a relative’s place nearby. On Wednesday morning the family members returned home and found Suresh hanging to the ceiling fan of the house. The Bowenpally police registered a case and are investigating.

In the other case, A student, K Krishna (17) a resident of Marredpally hanged himself to death at his house on Tuesday night. According to the police, Krishna was staying alone at his house while his family members had gone to Narayanpet to attend some programme. On Wednesday morning a relative of Krishna came home and found him hanging in a room. On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination.

