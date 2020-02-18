Two end life in separate incidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Kanchanbagh. In one case, a 28-year-old woman hanged herself to death at her house in Kanchanbagh on Monday night.

According to the police, Asma Begum (28) got married to Masiuddin a year ago. However, the marriage was against the wishes of her family members. A few months ago, Asma’s younger sister got married. During the marriage, the family gave a tola of gold. “Asma felt hurt when she saw this and feeling depressed, she hanged herself,” police said.

In the second case, Afiya Begum (17) hanged herself to death at her house in Hafeez Baba Nagar in Kanchanbagh. The family members of the teenager told the police that she was friendly with a boy and when her parents opposed it, she fell into depression. On Monday evening, she went into the bathroom in the house and ended her life by hanging herself, said the police. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered by the police and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .