Two fall victim to customer care bait in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons who contacted companies on fake customer care numbers were duped of Rs 90,000 and Rs 97,000 by fraudsters. In the first case, Venkateshwarlu, a retired employee, who called on a telephone number he found on Google thinking it was the customer care number of the State Bank of India was duped of Rs 90,000.

“Believing it to be the genuine number of SBI customer care, he told them about the delay in getting a debit card for which he had applied. After hearing his issue, the person who claimed to be a customer care executive asked him to do a transaction of Rs 10 on Google Pay,” said KVM Prasad, ACP, Cybercrime. Venkateshwarulu was made to transfer Rs 90,000 to the account before he realised he was being cheated.

In the second case, Abdul Rasheed, also a retired employee, lost Rs 97,000. Rasheed was trying to buy a mobile phone and air cooler through online and was searching for the customer care number of Symphony, police said, adding that he also called on a fake number, with fraudsters tricking him into transferring Rs 97,000 via Google Pay.

