Two Farmers commit suicide in different incidents in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Two farmers, one male and a woman, committed suicide in two different incidents in Nizamabad district on Saturday. Health problems and family squabbles were stated to be the reasons for the duo to take the extreme step.

Bhukya Neela (45), a resident of Gopya Tanda of Sirikonda mandal, had a fight with her neighbour woman farmer over an agriculture land issue and also informed her husband, who works in the Gulf, about the incident. Then, she committed suicide by hanging on Friday night. Police registered case based on a complaint by Neela, a relative of the victim, and conducting inquiry into the matter after sending the dead body to the Nizamabad GGH hospital for postmortem.

In another incident, Appala Chinna Yeranna (53), who belonged to Sikindrapoor village of Jakranpally mandal, committed suicide by hanging hmself in his field, due to prolonged health problems. Yeranna faced heart problems and his relatives helped in treatment for his ailment last year, but his health was relapsed later. The despondent Yeranna took the extreme step on Saturday. He is survived by his wife and three daughters, said Jakranpally police who registered a case and are investigating. The body was sent to Armoor government hospital for postmortem.

