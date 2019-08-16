Two farmers electrocuted in Suryapet

By | Published: 6:32 pm

Suryapet: Two farmers were electrocuted in two different incidents in Nalgonda district on Friday.

Kavuri Vijay, a 35-year-old farmer, died of electrocution at Adavidevulapally when he accidentally touched a live electric wire in an agriculture field. He had gone to his friend’s agriculture field at 6 am to switch on a pump set on the request of his friend, who was hospitalised after suffering injuries in a road accident. While switching on the pump set, the victim accidentally came in touch with a live wire. When Vijay did not return even after a few hours, his family members went to the field and found him dead.

Adavidevulapally Sub-Inspector Naresh said the body was shifted to Area Hospital in Miryalaguda for postmortem. A case has been filed and investigation taken up.

In another incident, Pavanagundla Shiva (28) died under similar circumstances at Gajalapuram of Madgulapally mandal in the district. He died of electrocution when he switched on a pump set at his agriculture field. He fell unconscious when he switched on the pump set which was wet. Shiva died while he was being shifted to Miryalaguda for treatment.

Madgulapally Sub-Inspector Nagaraju said a case had been filed based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s wife Madhavi and investigations were on.

