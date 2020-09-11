Two FBOs suspended in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Mancherial: Two Forest Beat Officers working in Jannaram Forest Division were suspended for alleged dereliction of duties. An order to this effect was issued by Jannaram Forest Range officer Venkateshwar on Friday.

The suspended FBOs are Anil Kumar and Bojya Naik from Tapalapur and Allinagar Forest beats. The action was taken against the two for failing to protect the forest cover. None would be spared if they were negligent in discharging duties, Venkateshwar warned.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .