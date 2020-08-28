Two floodgates of Yellampalli project lifted

Project officials took the decision as the reservoir was getting copious inflows from upper reaches

Peddapalli: For the second time in the past fortnight, floodgates of Sripada Yellampalli Project (SYP), Ramagundam, were lifted on Friday to discharge 5,572 cusecs of water into the river Godavari through two crest gates.

Project officials took the decision as the reservoir was getting copious inflows from upper reaches. While the project was receiving 6,142 cusecs inflows, 5,572 cusecs water was being discharged downstream. As against its storage capacity of 20.175 tmc, 19.5641 tmc of water is available in the reservoir now.

For the first time this rainy season, floodgates of SYP were lifted on August 17. Water was discharged downstream by lifting eight floodgates as the project got huge inflows following the incessant rains then.

