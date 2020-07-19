Two foreign nationals arrested with cocaine in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: Two foreign nationals were caught along with 105 gm of cocaine by the Prohibition and Excise sleuths on Sunday. A Yamaha FZ Bs III bike, four mobile phones apart from cocaine were seized from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Jidiofor alias Zadi Pascal of Tarnaka (35) and Chukwudi Ebere Monica (30) of Mumbai, both natives of Nigeria.

According to the officials, Jidiofer was sourcing the contraband from Aric of Mumbai, Ben Banard of Bengaluru and Ebuka of Mumbai. The trio was sending the cocaine consignment through Monica frequently to the city.

“Jidiofor took a house of rent at Nagarjuna colony in Tarnaka and from the house was selling cocaine at Rs. 8,000 a gram to the customers who regularly purchased from him,” said N Anji Reddy, Assistant Excise Superintendent (Enforcement) Hyderabad.

The two persons were caught at Tarnaka cross roads. They were handed over to Musheerabad P&E station for further action.

