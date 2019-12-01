Two forest officials feared drowned in Pranahita on borders of Telangana

By | Published: 1:20 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Two newly recruited Forest Beat Officers working with Karjelli forest are feared drowned in Pranahita river when a boat in which they were travelling capsized on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra near Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Sunday. One more FBO and four others managed to survive by swimming out the river.

According to Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer Vijay Kumar, the FBOs were Balakrishna, Suresh and Saddam belonging to Karjelli. While Balakrishna and Suresh went missing, Saddam could save his life as his familiar with swimming. “We suspect that either the two officer might have reached the other side of the river or could have drowned in the river. Both authorities of Forest and policemen launched a search operation.” he told Telangana Today.

Sources said that Balakrishna, Suresh and Saddam, were returning from Aheri of Maharashtra as part of duties. They went to the neighboring state by foot on a newly constructed bridge across Pranahita, but were travelling on the countryside boat when they were coming back. The forest officials were on their way to Karjelli after purchasing essential commodities in weekly bazar held in Aheri on Sunday.

Balakrishna, Suresh and Saddam, who were Gudem, Koyapalli and Chittama Forest Beats, respectively, joined with Forest department two months back. They drew salary of their maiden month. Balakrishna and Suresh aged below 25. Their families are tensed over whereabouts of the forest beat officers. The incident created a flutter in the district.

