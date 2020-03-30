Two found dead in Sangareddy

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Sangareddy: Two elderly persons died in Sangareddy district on BHEL township and another on the outskirts of Patancheru. According to BHEL citizens, they have identified a woman in the bushes of BHEL on Sunday night whom they have shifted to a hospital. She died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.

Since she could not get enough water and food, the unidentified person, who used to roam around the roads in BHEL Township, died. Residents of BHEL township have performed the last rites of the woman. Meanwhile, a 55 to 60-year-old man was found dead near Outer Ring Road at Sandvick company on Monday morning under Patancheru police station limits. The deceased was not yet identified.

