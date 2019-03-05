Two fraudsters held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:33 am

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime police nabbed two West Bengal natives Gulshan Kumar Chandrakar and Pankaj on charges of assisting inter-State fraudsters cheating people by posing as bank officials, here on Tuesday.

The duo helped the cyber crooks commit offences by providing their address details and bank accounts on commission basis. Following a complaint lodged by a person alleging that he was cheated by the fraudsters who obtained his bank account details, the Cybercrime cell booked a case. Based on information provided by banks and e-commerce wallets and clues on hand, the police team went to West Bengal and nabbed them. They were brought to Hyderabad on a Prisoner’s Transit Warrant and produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody.