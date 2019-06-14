Two from Telangana bag top ranks in JEE Advanced

By | Published: 3:12 pm 3:15 pm

Hyderabad: Two students from Rangareddy district have bagged ranks in the top five in the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. Gillella Akash Reddy and Battepati Karthikeya have secured the fourth and fifth ranks in the results that were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Roorkee. The JEE-Advanced is conducted for admissions into the IITs.

Both Reddy and Karthikeya have bagged first and second positions in the Hyderabad zone, while Surapaneni Sai Vigna from Rangareddy district who got 44th rank has topped among girls in the zone. Speaking to Telangana Today, Reddy said he wants to pursue engineering from the IIT-Bombay.

“Daily I studied 12 hours to 13 hours. After graduation, I want to enroll in MBA programme and later take up entrepreneurship,” he said. Karthikeya who also secured fifth rank in the JEE-Main too wants to pursue computer science engineering from the IIT-Bombay.

“I started preparing for entrance exam to IITs from class VIII and daily I used to study for 10 hours. I plan to get into the civil services after my graduation,” he said. The first rank was secured by Gupta Kartikey Chandresh from Bombay zone and Shabnam Sahay from the same zone who got 10th rank was topper among the girls.

This year, a total 1,61,319 candidates appeared in paper-I and II of the JEE-Advanced of which 38,705 have qualified. Of the total qualified candidates, 5,356 were girls.

