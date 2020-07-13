Two ganja smuggling gangs held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Two gangs that were allegedly smuggling marijuana concealing the drug underneath food grain sacks were caught by the City Police on Monday. The police seized 340 kilograms of marijuana, six mobile phones and an auto from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Gopi Singh (29) of Mangalhat, Rajendra Pawar (38) of Dhoolpet, Daulath Singh (38) of Dhoolpet, Mahesh Malpani (45) of Begum Bazaar, Bheem Singh (30) of Dhoolpet, D Ritesh Singh (21) of Valmikinagar in Dhoolpet, Nikhil Singh (26) of Upper Dhoolpet and Vasudev Singh (26) of Machipura in Dhoolpet.

P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force) said the gang was smuggling marijuana from Odisha into the city.

“The gang members were concealing the contraband in between jowar bags and transporting it to the city outskirts. After unloading the contraband at a warehouse there, they were shifting it to the city and hiding it in a few houses before selling to clients,” the DCP said, adding that it was based on a tip-off that the Task Force (West) caught the gang.

The arrested persons were handed over to the Asifnagar and Habeebnagar police for further action.

