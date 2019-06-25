Two get jail for harassing woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: A local court here in LB Nagar sentenced two youths to undergo four days of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50 on each of them for harassing a woman, here on Tuesday.

The convicted were identified as R Anil, a resident of Raghavendra Nagar Colony in Nacharam, and Nageshwara Babu, a resident of Chilkanagar in Uppal.

According to the Uppal police, on Tuesday morning around 2 am, the duo harassed a 23-year-old woman, who was waiting at the bus stop near the Uppal ring road for a bus to Warangal.

“She immediately informed us and our team reached the spot and took them into custody,” police said. Based on her complaint, the Uppal police booked a case and produced them before the court.