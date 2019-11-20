Two get jail for illegal sale of PDS rice in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in Rajendranagar sentenced two persons to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment for illegal transportation and sale of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice here on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of them.

Those sentenced are Mohammed Ahmed Khan (28) and Shaik Arif (20), both drivers from Kishanbagh in Rajendranagar. The duo purchased PDS rice from ration card holders and transported to Bidar of Karnataka and sold them at higher rates. The duo was also arrested in July 2017 while transporting 11 quintals of PDS rice, said the police.

