Two GHMC staff injured in bus mishap

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Two contract sweepers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were injured after a TSRTC bus struck them down on the Nalgonda crossroads flyover at Chaderghat here on Wednesday morning.

According to the Chaderghat police, the victims, identified as Ghani and M Chandramma, were sweeping the flyover at Nalgonda crossroads around 7.30 am when the mishap occurred.

“They were sweeping the flyover when the TSRTC bus from Kalwakurthy bus depot hit them from behind. They sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital. Their condition is said to be stable,” police said.

Based on a complaint from D Pandu Vittal Reddy, the supervisor, a case was booked on charges of negligence against the driver. Police arrested the bus driver Swamy who confessed that he lost control of the wheel, leading to the mishap.