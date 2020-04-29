Two giant ‘peacocks’ to welcome visitors at Hyderabad’s KBR Park

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: One of the largest green lung spaces in the city, the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park, will soon have two giant peacock sculptures welcoming visitors at the park’s entrance. The sculptures, being installed by the Forest Department, come as part of the beautification efforts for the urban lung spaces in and around Hyderabad.

District Forest Officer P Venkateshwarlu said several urban parks in the city have been beautified to attract visitors. “Since KBR Park is a popular space for many, we are making efforts to improve the ambience,” he said.

Forest officials said the sculptures were 24 feet in length and 12 feet in height and were made of fibre glass and iron frames. “They are likely to be installed in two days,” officials said.

Spread over 390 acres in Jubilee Hills, the KBR Park is home to a variety of flora and fauna. The peacocks have been brave enough to venture out along the pathways circling the park, at times going closer to the road and even posing for photographs.

Officials said there were some 600 species of trees and plants in the park, ranging from herbs and shrubs to climbers and creepers. The park is home to around 20 species of reptiles, 13 species of birds, 15 species of butterflies, 20 species of mammals, and a wide variety of invertebrates.

Apart from the regular appearances by peacocks, a python had recently slithered out onto the main road from the park, bringing the evening traffic to a standstill.

