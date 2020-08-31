Two girls drown in well in Mahabubabad district

The deceased were identified as Gugulothu Trisha (14) and her cousin Gugulothu Sindhu (9)

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Mahabubabad: Two girls died when they accidentally fell into an open well at Harichandru Thanda on the outskirts of Vennaram village of Dornakal mandal in the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Gugulothu Trisha (14) and her cousin Gugulothu Sindhu (9). Sources said the cousins stepped into the well to quench their thirst, but slipped and fell in the well and drowned as they did not know swimming.

A pall of gloom descended on the thanda following the demise of the girls. The bodies have been retrieved and shifted to a government hospital for postmortem by the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .