Two girls went missing in Jammikunta

Karimnagar: Two sisters went missing from their house in Gopalpur, a hamlet village of Vavilala of Jammikunta mandal since Monday evening.

Sama Krishna Sri (15) and her sister Sama Vaishnavi (14) are staying along with grandparents as their parents migrated to Hyderabad in search of livelihood.

On Monday afternoon, they went to adjacent Papakkapalli village to meet their relatives and did not return by evening. The girls were in touch with grandparents upto evening. But their telephone was switched off after 7 pm.

A complaint was lodged with Jammikunta police. Jammikunta CI Srujan Reddy assured to provide a suitable reward to the people who inform the whereabouts of the girls.While Krishna Sri is studying Class X, Vaishnavi is pursuing Class IX.

