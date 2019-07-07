Two GITAMites invited to UK

By | Published: 12:32 am 4:38 pm

Hyderabad: Two students Pusala Pranay Kumar and Banoth Lokesh of Department of Computer Science & Engineering, School of Technology, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad have been invited to attend international cultural experience summer school at the Lancaster University, UK from July 22 to August 9.

The GITAM signed Memorandum of Understanding with Lancaster University for student and faculty mobility. Under the agreement, students of GITAM receive discounted fee for attending at Lancaster. Nearly 25 students from all three campuses have attended this programme since last three years,.

By networking with students from other countries during the programme, GITAM students will be able to enhance leadership, team work and communication abilities apart from dealing with other cultures required at work place.

DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Prof. Ch Sanjay, Principal, School of Technology, Prof. A Sreeram, Director, Students Affairs and Prof. S Phani Kumar, HoD, CSE Department appreciated the two GITAMITES on their achievement.

